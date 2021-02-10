Advertisement

Menard’s Heard, Thornton and Valenzuela sign to play college football

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Menard Eagles might not have had the ending they hoped for in the 2020 season, but three senior players are still heading to play college football.

Brody Heard will head to Northwestern State University, Kirklyn Thornton will head to Henderson State and Amillio Valenzuela will stay at home and attend Louisiana College.

