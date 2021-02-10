Menard’s Heard, Thornton and Valenzuela sign to play college football

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Menard Eagles might not have had the ending they hoped for in the 2020 season, but three senior players are still heading to play college football.

Brody Heard will head to Northwestern State University, Kirklyn Thornton will head to Henderson State and Amillio Valenzuela will stay at home and attend Louisiana College.

Congrats to Menard’s Brody Heard ( @NSUDemonsFB ), Amillio Valenzuela (@LC_ftball ), and Kirkly Thornton (Henderson State) for signing to college.@KALBSports pic.twitter.com/OwXhv3I7m2 — Nicole Hutchison (@nhutchisontv) February 10, 2021

