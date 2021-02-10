Advertisement

Michelle Obama to team up with puppets for a kids’ food show

This image released by Netflix shows former first lady Michelle Obama with Busy, a bee puppet,...
This image released by Netflix shows former first lady Michelle Obama with Busy, a bee puppet, left, Mochi, a pink round puppet, and Waffles, a furry puppet with waffle ears on the set of the children's series "Waffles + Mochi."(Adam Rose | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW YORK, N.Y. (AP) — Michelle Obama is launching a Netflix children’s food show with a pair of puppets.

The new show, called “Waffles + Mochi,” launches March 16 and will be “all about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it,” the former first lady posted on Instagram.

The show centers on two best puppet friends who dream of becoming chefs and travel across the world looking for ingredients and making dishes “alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities,” according to a press release from the show.

It will combine live-action and puppets. Obama will be a series regular.

