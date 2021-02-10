Oscars shortlist includes ‘Collective’ and ‘MLK/FBI’

(AP) - The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday unveiled its shortlists for several categories, including documentary feature, international feature, original song, original score, visual effects and makeup and hairstyling.

The documentary category includes “Collective,” “MLK/FBI,” Netflix’s “Crip Camp” and “Dick Johnson is Dead.”

The competitive list also has “The Truffle Hunters,” “Time,” “Boys State,” “All In: The Fight for Democracy,” “Welcome to Chechnya” and “76 Days.”

“Collective” is also one of the 15 films shortlisted for international feature, as are France’s “Two of Us,” Denmark’s “Another Round,” and Guatemala’s “La Llorona.”

Oscar nominations will be unveiled on March 15.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.