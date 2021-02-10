Advertisement

Oscars shortlist includes ‘Collective’ and ‘MLK/FBI’

This combination of photos shows poster art for documentaries, from left, "All In: The Fight...
This combination of photos shows poster art for documentaries, from left, "All In: The Fight for Democracy," "Boys State," "MLK/FBI," "My Octopus Teacher," "Time" and "The Truffle Hunters," which are among the 15 films advancing in the Documentary Feature category for the 93rd Academy Awards.(Amazon/Apple TV+/IFC Films/Netflix/Amazon/Sony Pictures Classics via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) - The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday unveiled its shortlists for several categories, including documentary feature, international feature, original song, original score, visual effects and makeup and hairstyling.

The documentary category includes “Collective,” “MLK/FBI,” Netflix’s “Crip Camp” and “Dick Johnson is Dead.”

The competitive list also has “The Truffle Hunters,” “Time,” “Boys State,” “All In: The Fight for Democracy,” “Welcome to Chechnya” and “76 Days.”

“Collective” is also one of the 15 films shortlisted for international feature, as are France’s “Two of Us,” Denmark’s “Another Round,” and Guatemala’s “La Llorona.”

Oscar nominations will be unveiled on March 15.

