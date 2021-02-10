Advertisement

Pelicans win 4th-straight with 130-101 victory over Rockets

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) slam dunks in the first half of an NBA basketball game...
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) slam dunks in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. The Pelicans won 130-101. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Josh Hart went from being questionable to having a historic night and New Orleans extended its win streak to four straight with a victory over Houston at the Smoothie King Center on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The Pelicans (11-12) got past the Rockets (11-13), 130-101.

Hart came off the bench to finish with a double-double on a season-high 20 points and career-high 17 rebounds. He was questionable to even play due to back spasms.

Brandon Ingram led the Pels in scoring with 22 points. He also had five rebounds. Zion Williamson added 20 points, a career-tying seven assists, and five rebounds. A total of seven New Orleans players finished with double-digit scoring.

John Wall led the Rockets with 25 points, six assists, and four rebounds. Eric Gordon added 23 points.

New Orleans shot 51% from the field and 39% on 3-pointers, while Houston made 42% of its shots and just 30% from beyond the arc. The Pelicans dominated on rebounds, 55-37, and points in the paint, 60-48.

The Pelicans will next hit the road to Chicago and face the Bulls on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m.

