Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival canceled for second straight year due to coronavirus

FILE: Fresh-picked strawberries fill a bucket at McAdams Farm in Efland, N.C., Friday, April...
FILE: Fresh-picked strawberries fill a bucket at McAdams Farm in Efland, N.C., Friday, April 28, 2017. Following an early spring and despite some late frost, McAdams Farm is enjoying an early and plentiful crop of strawberries.(Gerry Broome | AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WAFB) - Organizers of the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival say they have decided to cancel the annual event, scheduled for April 9, 10, 11, 2021 for the second straight year due to COVID-19.

“Over the past year, we have had many hard decisions to make. All decisions are made with countless meetings, discussions and prayer,” organizers said in a statement.

Festival organizers will be reaching out to vendor and booth organizations.

Organizers say the 50th Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival will be held on April 8, 9, 10, 2022.

The Farmer’s Auction and the Louisiana Strawberry Queen’s Pagent will go on as scheduled.

Organizers will be releasing new information about those events in the coming weeks.

