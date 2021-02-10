Advertisement

VPSO seeking ‘suspicious male’ last seen in the Pitkin area Tuesday night

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a “suspicious male” in the Pitkin...
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a “suspicious male” in the Pitkin area.(AP images)
By KALB staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a “suspicious male” in the Pitkin area.

VPSO says that around 5:48 p.m. Tuesday evening, a deputy was notified of a “suspicious male” walking on Highway 113 South. The deputy responded and made contact with the person, but the person fled into a densely wooded area on foot.

The person is described as a black male with dreadlocks.

Other agencies, including RPSO and BPSO, were called out to assist in the search.

Later that evening, VPSO received a report about a stolen vehicle in the area of Bo Loop, also in Pitkin. That truck was later found on an oil and well road around Hwy 113.

Sheriff Sam Craft said he does not believe the man deputies saw walking stole the vehicle because the road is difficult to find, unless you’re from that area.

The sheriff has increased law enforcement in the area and asks citizens to report any suspicious activity immediately by calling 337-238-1311.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WANTED: Ke’Ron Nickelson
APD seeking suspect wanted in double homicide on Culpepper Road, mother of suspect arrested
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
Is winter weather in the forecast for Central Louisiana?
Alexandria police investigating shooting at 3rd Street, Broadway Avenue
Michael Sereal
GRAPHIC WARNING: Sanitation workers on trash route spot alleged kidnapper’s car
Top: Jacob Brown (Left) and Randall Dickerson - Bottom: Dakota DeMoss. (Left) and George Harper
Louisiana State Police arrests Monroe-area troopers in excessive force investigation

Latest News

A local teacher wrote a children's book about kids dealing with quarantine.
‘My Birthday in Quarantine’ - Bunkie teacher writes children’s book about COVID-19
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
Alexandria VA Medical Center in Pineville | Photo Source: KALB
Local VA vaccination clinic open seven days a week to eligible veterans
PLEDGE KIDS 21021
PLEDGE KIDS 21021