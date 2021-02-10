VPSO seeking ‘suspicious male’ last seen in the Pitkin area Tuesday night

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a “suspicious male” in the Pitkin area.

VPSO says that around 5:48 p.m. Tuesday evening, a deputy was notified of a “suspicious male” walking on Highway 113 South. The deputy responded and made contact with the person, but the person fled into a densely wooded area on foot.

The person is described as a black male with dreadlocks.

Other agencies, including RPSO and BPSO, were called out to assist in the search.

Later that evening, VPSO received a report about a stolen vehicle in the area of Bo Loop, also in Pitkin. That truck was later found on an oil and well road around Hwy 113.

Sheriff Sam Craft said he does not believe the man deputies saw walking stole the vehicle because the road is difficult to find, unless you’re from that area.

The sheriff has increased law enforcement in the area and asks citizens to report any suspicious activity immediately by calling 337-238-1311.

