Advertisement

‘Wizard of Oz’ remake planned with ‘Watchmen’ director

FILE - Costumed "Wizard of Oz" characters attend the "Wizard of Oz" 70th Anniversary Emerald...
FILE - Costumed "Wizard of Oz" characters attend the "Wizard of Oz" 70th Anniversary Emerald Gala on Sept. 24, 2009, in New York.(Charles Sykes | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, N.Y. (AP) — Are we off to see the wizard, the Wonderful Wizard of Oz — again?

New Line Cinema is making a new adaptation of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” L. Frank Baum children’s novel, with Nicole Kassell, the visual architect of “Watchmen,” set to direct.

Baum’s 1900 novel, now in the public domain, has spawned many adaptations over the years — most famously, of course, the 1939 MGM musical by Victor Fleming and starring Judy Garland.

Kassell’s version will not be a musical. New Line said it will be a “fresh take” and a “reimagining” of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”

Deadline first reported the news.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Sereal
GRAPHIC WARNING: Sanitation workers on trash route spot alleged kidnapper’s car
WANTED: Ke’Ron Nickelson
APD seeking suspect wanted in double homicide on Culpepper Road, mother of suspect arrested
Police lights
UPDATE: Police say missing 10-year-old has been found safe
Alexandria police investigating shooting at 3rd Street, Broadway Avenue
Top: Jacob Brown (Left) and Randall Dickerson - Bottom: Dakota DeMoss. (Left) and George Harper
Louisiana State Police arrests Monroe-area troopers in excessive force investigation

Latest News

Harry Silver
Harry Silver steps down from Alexandria City Council
Will the federal minimum wage be raised to $15?
Cenla reacts to possible $15 minimum wage
This image released by Netflix shows former first lady Michelle Obama with Busy, a bee puppet,...
Michelle Obama to team up with puppets for a kids’ food show