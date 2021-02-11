3 Lady Jags make Preseason All-SWAC Softball Team, SU expected to finish 3rd in SWAC West

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - Three members of the Southern softball team have been named to the Preseason All-SWAC Softball Team and the Lady Jags have been picked to finish third in the SWAC West, the league announced Wednesday, Feb. 10.

First baseman Mariyah Sandoval and shortstop Roxsanna Segura were both named to the first team. Pitcher Aubrion Alexis James was named to the second team.

Southern was selected to finish behind Prairie View and Texas Southern in the SWAC West.

