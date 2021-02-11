ASH’s Scarbrock signs to Centenary College

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Senior High pitcher Anna Scarbrock joins the long list of athletes heading to play in college.

Scarbrock will attend Centenary College in the fall for softball.

“I’m in awe because I really didn’t expect to play in college,” Scarbrock said. “My grandfather is the reason I’m here and get to play for four more years because he had a hand in the way my game has improved so much.”

