Barksdale to hold 2021 airshow in new format

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - According to Barksdale Air Force Base, viewing of the 2021 Defenders of Liberty Airshow will be altered to a drive-in format.

For this new format, each group will be assigned a designated space around a single vehicle, distanced from other visitors.

Admittance for this year’s show may be limited in an effort for everyone to have a good view, as well as follow COVID-19 guidelines. Attendees will be required to wear a face mask.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline this year’s show, with the F-22 Raptor demo team also making an appearance.

Information on other flying acts and displays will be released in the coming months.

