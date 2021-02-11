Baton Rouge Metro Council passes $4.5M settlement for Alton Sterling’s family

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council passed a $4.5 million settlement in the civil suit for the family of Alton Sterling, who was killed by a BRPD officer in 2016, according to Councilwoman Chauna Banks.

The settlement was passed in a 7-5 vote. Council members Chauna Banks, Cleve Dunn, LaMont Cole, Erika Green, Carolyn Coleman, Rowdy Gaudet and Denise Amoroso voted to pass the settlement.

It’s not yet known if Sterling’s family will accept the offer.

