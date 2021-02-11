Advertisement

Baton Rouge Metro Council passes $4.5M settlement for Alton Sterling’s family

Alton Sterling was shot and killed by Officer Blane Salamoni on July 5, 2016.
Alton Sterling was shot and killed by Officer Blane Salamoni on July 5, 2016.(Source: Facebook via WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council passed a $4.5 million settlement in the civil suit for the family of Alton Sterling, who was killed by a BRPD officer in 2016, according to Councilwoman Chauna Banks.

The settlement was passed in a 7-5 vote. Council members Chauna Banks, Cleve Dunn, LaMont Cole, Erika Green, Carolyn Coleman, Rowdy Gaudet and Denise Amoroso voted to pass the settlement.

It’s not yet known if Sterling’s family will accept the offer.

