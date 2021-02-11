Baton Rouge native becomes newest member of U.S. Navy’s elite flight squadron - Blue Angels

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge native has become the newest member of the U.S. Navy’s elite flight squadron, the Blue Angels, officials say.

CMDCM(AW/SW) Eric McDermott, of Baton Rouge, earned his Blue Angels Crest after four months of intensive training, according to the Navy.

CMDCM(AW/SW) Eric McDermott, from Baton Rouge, La. (U.S. Navy)

McDermott is the highest-ranking enlisted staff member on the Blue Angels team.

Members of the Blue Angels train in squadron history, procedures, teamwork, and traditions.

CMDCM McDermott is joined by fellow Louisiana native AZC(AW/SW) Rob Portell, of Abita Springs.

AZC(AW/SW) Rob Portell, from Abita Springs, La. (U.S. Navy)

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels squadron was founded in 1946 by Admiral Chester Nimitz. The squadron currently pilots F/A-18 Hornet aircraft.

The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach, according to the Navy.

