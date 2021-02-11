Bucs fans create GoFundMe to purchase ‘We Dat’ billboard in New Orleans to troll Saints fans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - A Florida businessman has started a GoFundMe account to purchase a billboard in New Orleans to remind Who Dat nation that the Saints’ NFC South rival, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are Super Bowl champions for the second time in franchise history.

The Saints, who were crowned NFC South division champions in the 2020 NFL regular season, defeated the Buccaneers twice in the regular season but lost the third matchup between the two teams in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs on Jan. 17.

The Buccaneers would go on to defeat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game on Jan. 24 and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7.

Samer Ali, a graphic designer and the owner of the Desert Winds Smoke Shop in Bradenton, Fla., has created the GoFundMe with another Buccaneers fan, Christian Perez.

Ali is also the host of a podcast about Buccaneers football called “Loose Cannons.”

“The Loose Cannons think New Orleans needs a reminder of what happened when the games REALLY mattered... So, why not a billboard in the middle of New Orleans?” the organizers of the fundraiser wrote on the GoFundMe page.

More than 190 people have donated $3,685 to the fundraiser, as of publication. The original goal of the fundraiser was $3,500.

