Calvary Baptist Church hosts modified ‘Night to Shine’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every facet of society, impacting marginalized populations in unique ways.

Every year, the local special needs community has the opportunity to participate in the Tim Tebow Foundation’s “Night to Shine” event hosted by Calvary Baptist Church. However, when the event took place on Tuesday, Feb. 9, a few changes had to be made to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions.

“Night to Shine” is a prom put on to honor the special needs community on the Friday before Valentine’s Day each year. In a normal year, the church would pair guests with “buddies,” volunteers who accompany them for the night.

The event is an immersive experience. Guests are able to take a ride in a limousine, walk the red carpet, get their hair and makeup touched up and shoes shined. The prom continues with a sit-down dinner, followed by a night of dancing, karaoke, games and frequent trips to the fondue fountain.

However, this year’s event looked a little different, transitioning into a drive-thru parade.

“Oh my word, [COVID-19] changed it so much because usually we would have a big event here in the building,” said Karen Pickard, director of special needs ministries at Calvary. “We would match people up with buddies. It would be all about connecting interpersonally. And this year, one of the things that we’ve had to make really clear in talking with our honored guests is that it’s not what this is going to be. They have to stay in their cars. So, it’s not going to be what it was, but at the same time, hopefully, it’s going to be a big, big splash of color in an otherwise kind of grey year.”

More than 200 volunteers created a parade route along the outside of the church. Dressed in their best formal attire, 65 guests drove around the building, greeted along the way by several groups, like the Menard High School Drum Corp and Louisiana College Athletic teams.

“This is so much more than just Calvary,” said Pickard. “This really is the community coming together to make sure that people with challenges know that they’re seen, that they’re loved and appreciated, and that we’re just so glad that they’re a part of our community as well.”

At the end of the route, guests were given gift bags with crowns, tiaras, corsages and a red carpet to use for the Tim Tebow Foundation’s virtual, nationwide “Night to Shine” event on Friday. A gift bag was also given to individuals in group homes who were unable to attend the event but will be attending Friday night’s virtual event.

The crowns and tiaras are used in a crowning ceremony, a signature moment the event uses each year to demonstrate to guests that they are seen, loved and valued.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.