Advertisement

Cleco encourages customers to prepare for wintery weather

Cleco building
Cleco building(KALB)
By Cleco and KALB
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB and Cleco) - As Cenla braces for upcoming wintery weather conditions, Cleco is urging customers to be prepared for below-freezing temperatures.

During winter storms, the accumulation of ice or snow can cause trees to become heavy, break and fall onto power lines causing power outages.

“Our Cleco crews and contractors across the state are on standby in the event this storm impacts our service territory and leads to power outages,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “We also have secured additional crews in the northern part of our service territory where the chance for inclement weather is more likely.”

“We don’t have the sand to put down and all of that on our slick roads when they become iced over so iced over and slick roads means that our crews have to find alternative routes to get to our equipment or our lines or we have to wait until conditions improve before our restoration efforts can begin,” Jennifer Cahill, Cleco manager. “But if our customers do lose power, we want them to operate portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas and plug appliances directly into generators with grounded extension cords and never plug a generator into a wall outlet.”

Below are winter storm preparation tips:

  • Gather supplies you might need during a power outage, including a flashlight, batteries, canned food, manual can opener, bottled water, medication and a first aid kit.
  • Charge cell phones, tablets and laptops.
  • Make sure it’s safe to travel. Elevated freeways and bridges are prone to dangerous ice build-up when they get wet during cold temperatures.
  • Operate portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas and plug appliances directly into generators with grounded extension cords. Never plug a generator into a wall outlet.
  • Assume all downed power lines are live and stay away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 1-800-622-6537 and 911.

For additional storm preparation and safety tips, visit www.cleco.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB and Cleco. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ke’Ron Nickelson
APD: Culpepper double homicide suspect arrested in Texas
Michael Sereal
GRAPHIC WARNING: Sanitation workers on trash route spot alleged kidnapper’s car
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a “suspicious male” in the Pitkin...
VPSO seeking ‘suspicious male’ last seen in the Pitkin area Tuesday night
Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy
Sen. Cassidy gets Louisiana GOP backlash on Monday impeachment vote
Harry Silver
Harry Silver steps down from Alexandria City Council

Latest News

Tim Heard
Tim Heard
Liz Mileshko
Liz Mileshko
Ted Roberts
Ted Roberts
FILE - Inthis Oct. 5, 2018, file photo, U. S. Navy Blue Angels fly during practice over San...
Baton Rouge native becomes newest member of U.S. Navy’s elite flight squadron - Blue Angels
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations