Cleco encourages customers to prepare for wintery weather

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB and Cleco) - As Cenla braces for upcoming wintery weather conditions, Cleco is urging customers to be prepared for below-freezing temperatures.

During winter storms, the accumulation of ice or snow can cause trees to become heavy, break and fall onto power lines causing power outages.

“Our Cleco crews and contractors across the state are on standby in the event this storm impacts our service territory and leads to power outages,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “We also have secured additional crews in the northern part of our service territory where the chance for inclement weather is more likely.”

“We don’t have the sand to put down and all of that on our slick roads when they become iced over so iced over and slick roads means that our crews have to find alternative routes to get to our equipment or our lines or we have to wait until conditions improve before our restoration efforts can begin,” Jennifer Cahill, Cleco manager. “But if our customers do lose power, we want them to operate portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas and plug appliances directly into generators with grounded extension cords and never plug a generator into a wall outlet.”

Below are winter storm preparation tips:

Gather supplies you might need during a power outage, including a flashlight, batteries, canned food, manual can opener, bottled water, medication and a first aid kit.

Charge cell phones, tablets and laptops.

Make sure it’s safe to travel. Elevated freeways and bridges are prone to dangerous ice build-up when they get wet during cold temperatures.

Operate portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas and plug appliances directly into generators with grounded extension cords. Never plug a generator into a wall outlet.

Assume all downed power lines are live and stay away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 1-800-622-6537 and 911.

For additional storm preparation and safety tips, visit www.cleco.com.

