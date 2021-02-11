Cotile Lake Recreation Area beginning debris cleanup efforts

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - It’s been almost six months since Hurricane Laura affected Louisiana, but places in Rapides Parish are still recovering from the damages.

The Cotile Lake Recreation Area still has debris left over from the storm, including uprooted trees and damaged buildings. District E Rapides Parish Police Juror Rusty Wilder said there was a plan in place last year to make restorations to the park, but the storms delayed that project.

“The park in the last 12 to 15 years hadn’t had a lot of attention. The way you handle a project like this is taking it phase by phase and we just completed our first phase,” said Wilder.

Over the last 45 days, cleanup crews cleared out some of the bigger trees to make the campground safer for those there. In the next few weeks, more crews will be working to remove the rest of the debris that remains, which is expected to take around a month.

Wilder says he has been reaching out to the community for support to help make the park better than it was before the storm.

“We’ve had Budweiser, Boise Cascade and RoyOMartin partner up with us. We are still asking people around the community and the companies to reach out and partner with us to help upgrade the park,” said Wilder.

Phase three of the project will be to make improvements to the bathhouses, electrical lines and playground equipment. Wilder says they have already received bids to help with the renovations to the park.

Last year before the hurricanes, Cotile Lake Recreation Area saw the highest number of visitations and campers in over 20 years. Wilder is hoping that the renovations will be complete in time for more campers to enjoy the park by the summer.

