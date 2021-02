STARKVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team (11-6, 6-4 SEC) is on the road to face Mississippi State (11-9, 5-6 SEC) at Humphrey Coliseum on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPNU.

