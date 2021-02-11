Advertisement

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ makes personal impact on cast

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from "Judas and...
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from "Judas and the Black Messiah."(Glen Wilson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (AP) — The stars of “Judas and the Black Messiah” found their own lives transformed as they immersed themselves in the story of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton.

Daniel Kaluuya says “a different me showed up” to the set when he was playing the magnetic Chicago-based activist, who was just 21 when he was killed by police in a 1969 raid.

Dominique Fishback’s conversations with Hampton’s former girlfriend Akua Njeri taught her “who I wanted to be the most.”

LaKeith Stanfield struggled through self-doubt and panic attacks while portraying an FBI informant who betrayed Hampton.

The drama hits theaters and the HBO Max streaming service Friday, Feb. 12.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ke’Ron Nickelson
APD: Culpepper double homicide suspect arrested in Texas
Michael Sereal
GRAPHIC WARNING: Sanitation workers on trash route spot alleged kidnapper’s car
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
Is winter weather in the forecast for Central Louisiana?
Harry Silver
Harry Silver steps down from Alexandria City Council
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a “suspicious male” in the Pitkin...
VPSO seeking ‘suspicious male’ last seen in the Pitkin area Tuesday night

Latest News

An Oscar statue is pictured at the press preview for the 91st Academy Awards Governors Ball,...
Oscars will be broadcast from multiple locations
Filmmaker Steven Spielberg
Spielberg wins Genesis Prize for films, philanthropy
Virtual school gives educators a look inside their students' home lives.
Homeschooling on the rise in Louisiana
Homeschooling on the rise in Louisiana
Homeschooling on the rise in Louisiana