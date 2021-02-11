Advertisement

LDWF announces changes in the licensing system

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
By LDWF
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (LDWF) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is changing how hunting and fishing licenses are printed. Beginning March 15, 2021, licenses and tags will no longer be printed on durable stock paper. Instead, it will be printed on regular, 8.5 x 11 (letter-size) paper.

LDWF is making the switch to eliminate aging hardware requirements associated with the traditional printed system.

Customers may also choose to have a digital copy of their license emailed to them. Simply ensure the license vendor has your email address recorded accurately on file, and the electronic license will be sent immediately after the purchase is complete. This can be saved on your smart device and used as proof of a valid license in the field. However, deer and turkey tags must be printed for use in the field.

