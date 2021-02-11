Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy censured by Republican Party after impeachment vote

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Republican Party of East Baton Rouge Parish has censured United States Senator Bill Cassidy for voting to continue the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

The resolution, which was unanimously adopted on Wed., Feb. 10, said Cassidy’s vote “to allow the impeachment fiasco to continue was a betrayal of the people of Louisiana and a rebuke to those who supported President Trump and him.”

“We condemn Senator Cassidy’s actions in the strongest manner,” it goes on to say. “He does not represent the people of this state or the Republican Party. He represents himself and has joined with some of the most dishonest and disreputable forces in our country to be part of this despicable sham.”

The party censured him, an action the Republican Party of East Baton Rouge Parish has never taken before, declaring him “an object of shame.”

