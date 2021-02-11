Ludacris is cooking in the kitchen on new streaming show
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES, Cali. (AP) — Ludacris is cooking. In the kitchen, that is.
The Grammy-winning rapper is upping his game behind the stove in “Luda Can’t Cook,” a one-hour special debuting Feb. 25 on the Discovery+ streaming service.
He gets schooled by a chef who introduces him to international flavors and techniques.
Ludacris says one of the reasons he’s never been talented in the kitchen is because his Africa-born wife does all the cooking. But he says the show’s title isn’t completely accurate because he knows how to make tacos.
