Advertisement

Ludacris is cooking in the kitchen on new streaming show

FILE - Ludacris arrives at the Latin American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 25, 2018.
FILE - Ludacris arrives at the Latin American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 25, 2018.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (AP) — Ludacris is cooking. In the kitchen, that is.

The Grammy-winning rapper is upping his game behind the stove in “Luda Can’t Cook,” a one-hour special debuting Feb. 25 on the Discovery+ streaming service.

He gets schooled by a chef who introduces him to international flavors and techniques.

Ludacris says one of the reasons he’s never been talented in the kitchen is because his Africa-born wife does all the cooking. But he says the show’s title isn’t completely accurate because he knows how to make tacos.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ke’Ron Nickelson
APD: Culpepper double homicide suspect arrested in Texas
Michael Sereal
GRAPHIC WARNING: Sanitation workers on trash route spot alleged kidnapper’s car
Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy
Sen. Cassidy gets Louisiana GOP backlash on Monday impeachment vote
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a “suspicious male” in the Pitkin...
VPSO seeking ‘suspicious male’ last seen in the Pitkin area Tuesday night
Harry Silver
Harry Silver steps down from Alexandria City Council

Latest News

Alexandria hosts second annual Mayor’s Summit on Homelessness
Cotile Lake Recreational Area
Cotile Lake Recreation Area beginning debris cleanup efforts
Salvation Army opening cold weather shelter Thursday
Louisiana state fire marshal urges caution in wake of 10 fatal fires in less than 6 weeks