Oscars will be broadcast from multiple locations

An Oscar statue is pictured at the press preview for the 91st Academy Awards Governors Ball,...
An Oscar statue is pictured at the press preview for the 91st Academy Awards Governors Ball, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Los Angeles.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) - Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre has been the home of the Oscars since 2001 and the organizers say the upcoming show will keep that tradition, but they will enlist a supporting cast of venues.

An academy spokesperson said Wednesday that the ceremony this year will be broadcast live from multiple locations on April 25.

Specific plans have yet to be unveiled for the show, but the academy said it is “determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate,” the spokesperson said.

The announcement comes as many cities that are important film hubs, including Los Angeles, New York and London, remain under strict coronavirus restrictions.

