Peabody Montessori Elementary School holds Mardi Gras Pageant

By KALB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s Mardi Gras season in Louisiana and things will obviously look a lot different this year with most celebrations canceled. However, people everywhere are still celebrating. Peabody Montessori Elementary School held their annual Mardi Gras Pageant on Wednesday, Feb. 10 to celebrate the season.

