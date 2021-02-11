Peabody Montessori Elementary School holds Mardi Gras Pageant

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s Mardi Gras season in Louisiana and things will obviously look a lot different this year with most celebrations canceled. However, people everywhere are still celebrating. Peabody Montessori Elementary School held their annual Mardi Gras Pageant on Wednesday, Feb. 10 to celebrate the season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.