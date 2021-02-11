Advertisement

Richard: The goal with this is to get these kids into colleges

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Central Louisiana area often gets overlooked. However, former Peabody Warhorse and current Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard is trying to change that by starting a 7-on-7 team based in Alexandria that will compete nationally.

Richard sat down with Nicole Hutchison to talk about his plans for the “JackBoys” team.

