Richard: The goal with this is to get these kids into colleges
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Central Louisiana area often gets overlooked. However, former Peabody Warhorse and current Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard is trying to change that by starting a 7-on-7 team based in Alexandria that will compete nationally.
Richard sat down with Nicole Hutchison to talk about his plans for the “JackBoys” team.
