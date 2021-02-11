Salvation Army opening cold weather shelter Thursday

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As we gear up for an unusually cold weekend, experts are warning people to prepare now. But what about those who don’t have a place to go?

The Alexandria Salvation Army on Beauregard Street will open as a cold weather shelter Thursday around 4 p.m.

The cold weather shelter will remain open around the clock until at least next Wednesday. Then they’ll open up at night for the next few nights after that.

All cots will be placed six feet apart, as social distancing and masks will be required. At least two hot meals will be served a day and people will be able to shower. Anywhere from 30 to 35 people will be able to sleep on cots.

Major Tim Williford with the Salvation Army tells KALB that no one will be turned away during these cold temperatures.

“Even in the midst of the pandemic, even in the midst of knowing how many people have come down with COVID, and even how many people have died from COVID, we take that very seriously. But, we also know that the majority of people who get COVID, they survive. What we do know though is that if you are in weather that’s 23 degrees, and if your skin is exposed for as little as six or seven minutes, you’re in danger of having frostbite.”

The Salvation Army was able to develop an action plan with the VA to open the cold weather shelter. If there’s a large number of people, cots will also be placed in the dining room.

Additional food is being provided by the Manna House.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.