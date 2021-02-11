Spielberg wins Genesis Prize for films, philanthropy

JERUSALEM (AP) — Steven Spielberg has been awarded Israel’s prestigious 2021 Genesis Prize.

Organizers of the $1 million prize say the filmmaker was chosen in recognition of his contribution to cinema, his philanthropic works and his efforts to preserve the memory of the Holocaust.

The prize is given out each year to a person for professional achievements, contributions to humanity and commitment to Jewish values.

Spielberg is one of the most successful and influential filmmakers of all time, with a string of blockbusters to his name. He has won three Academy Awards and numerous other recognitions. He also has contributed tens of millions of dollars to charities that include both Jewish and general charitable causes.

