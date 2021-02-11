Target will pay employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine

(Gray News) - Target is offering four hours of pay to employees when they get their vaccine doses.

The retailer will also provide a free Lyft ride to get to their appointments.

Although the company is encouraging employees to get the vaccine once it becomes available to them, Target is not requiring workers to get vaccinated.

“Taking care of our team has been at the heart of every decision we’ve made since the coronavirus started, and this point in the pandemic is no different,” Target chief human resources officer Melissa Kremer said. “As more vaccines become available, especially for frontline and essential workers, we’ll help our team members across the country get the information and access they need.”

As coronavirus vaccines become more widely available for essential workers, Target’s committed to making the process easier for our team. That’s why we’re offering hourly team members up to 4 hours of pay and free Lyft rides for vaccinations. More here: https://t.co/9lkNYGWies pic.twitter.com/PDRwGrZYD5 — Target News (@TargetNews) February 10, 2021

In a news release, the retailer mentions it will be working with longstanding partner CVS to allocate the vaccines to team members.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.