The Food Bank of Central Louisiana receives community impact grant from New York Life

ALEXANDRIA, La. (The Food Bank of Central Louisiana) - The Food Bank of Central Louisiana has been awarded a $25,000 Community Impact Grant from New York Life. The grant will support their efforts to feed families across Central Louisiana.

“I’m proud to work for a company that encourages its agents and employees to devote their time, energy and talents to support the needs and priorities of their local community,” said Angel Woodward, an agent associated with the company’s Shreveport General Office. “We are pleased that our partnership will have a long-lasting impact on the Food Bank of Central Louisiana and the population they serve.”

The Community Impact Grant program awards grants of up to $25,000 to local nonprofit organizations, which are championed by New York Life agents and employees. Since the program’s inception in 2008, more than 600 grants totaling nearly $8 million have been awarded to nonprofits across the country.

