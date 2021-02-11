Advertisement

Third suspect arrested in Detroit Street homicide investigation

MarcKeeyse Dorsey, Trenton Roberson and Detravion Green
MarcKeeyse Dorsey, Trenton Roberson and Detravion Green(RPSO)
By KALB and APD
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/APD) - A third suspect has been arrested in the January 6 Detroit Street homicide investigation.

MarcKeeyse Dorsey, 20, has been apprehended in Houston, Texas. Dorsey was wanted for second degree murder, attempted second degree murder and three counts of armed robbery.

Previously, Trenton Roberson, 21, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with second degree murder, attempted second degree murder, and three counts of armed robbery. Detravion Green, 20, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and three counts of armed robbery.

APD is thanking all law enforcement agencies who assisted in the case. This is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any further information on this crime, please call APD at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB and APD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ke’Ron Nickelson
APD: Culpepper double homicide suspect arrested in Texas
Michael Sereal
GRAPHIC WARNING: Sanitation workers on trash route spot alleged kidnapper’s car
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a “suspicious male” in the Pitkin...
VPSO seeking ‘suspicious male’ last seen in the Pitkin area Tuesday night
Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy
Sen. Cassidy gets Louisiana GOP backlash on Monday impeachment vote
Harry Silver
Harry Silver steps down from Alexandria City Council

Latest News

Louisiana National Guardsmen administer COVID-19 vaccinations to the public at the Louisiana...
La. National Guard assists with vaccine administration
The Alexandria Salvation Army on Beauregard Street will open as a cold weather shelter Thursday...
Salvation Army opening cold weather shelter Thursday
Laptop on texture, partial graphic
Better Business Bureau: Romance Scams
Bucs fans have created a GoFundMe account claiming to raise funds for a "We Dat" billboard in...
Bucs fans create GoFundMe to purchase ‘We Dat’ billboard in New Orleans to troll Saints fans