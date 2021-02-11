Third suspect arrested in Detroit Street homicide investigation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/APD) - A third suspect has been arrested in the January 6 Detroit Street homicide investigation.

MarcKeeyse Dorsey, 20, has been apprehended in Houston, Texas. Dorsey was wanted for second degree murder, attempted second degree murder and three counts of armed robbery.

Previously, Trenton Roberson, 21, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with second degree murder, attempted second degree murder, and three counts of armed robbery. Detravion Green, 20, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and three counts of armed robbery.

APD is thanking all law enforcement agencies who assisted in the case. This is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any further information on this crime, please call APD at 318-449-5099.

