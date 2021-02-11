Winter Weather Closures and Information
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We are working to compile a list of closures and information due to severe winter weather. Please check back for more updates.
SCHOOLS:
- Check back for updates
BUSINESSES:
- All Rapides Parish Library locations - closed Monday and Tuesday
- Grant Parish Library - closed Monday and Tuesday
- Hematology-Oncology Life Center - closed Monday and Tuesday. They plan to re-open on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
- Rapides Physical Therapy - closed Monday, planning to reopen Tuesday at 1 p.m.
ROADS:
- The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development staff is preparing to respond in the event of adverse weather. DOTD will have crews out scouting the roadways and bridges and will be prepared to respond, if necessary.
- 511 Traveler Information: Travelers can find information regarding road closures by downloading the Louisiana 511 mobile app or by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org. This website is updated in real-time with changing road conditions.
