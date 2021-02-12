Advertisement

Alexandria police investigating fatal shooting on Harvard Street

(AP)
By KALB Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating yet another fatal shooting, this time in the 1800 block of Harvard Street.

Around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, a shooting left one person dead and another injured. The injured victim was taken to a hospital to address multiple gunshot wounds.

If you have any information to aid APD with investigating this incident, please contact them at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
LDWF announces changes in the licensing system
Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency due to heavy rainfall, potential wintry weather
In this image from video, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speaks on the Senate floor about the...
Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy censured by Republican Party after impeachment vote
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
Is winter weather in the forecast for Central Louisiana?
Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate

Latest News

Crest Industries launching new company, Avant Organics
Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
Crest Industries launching new company, Avant Organics
Cleco discusses possibilities of power lose in winter weather