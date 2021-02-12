Alexandria police investigating fatal shooting on Harvard Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating yet another fatal shooting, this time in the 1800 block of Harvard Street.

Around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, a shooting left one person dead and another injured. The injured victim was taken to a hospital to address multiple gunshot wounds.

If you have any information to aid APD with investigating this incident, please contact them at 318-449-5099 .

