Alexandria preparing for anticipated winter weather

The following was released to us by the City of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Current forecasts from the National Weather Service indicate a potential for a wintery mix of weather, including freezing rain and/or sleet, in the Alexandria area starting Sunday and continuing Monday. The city encourages residents to make preparations now in the event local roads or bridges become impassable due to ice.

“The safety of our citizens is our primary concern,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall. “At this point, we aren’t certain how much impact we will get locally, but we should be prepared for the possibility of an ice storm Sunday and Monday. This is the time to prepare. We encourage residents to monitor weather conditions and to avoid traveling if roads are slick or icy.”

Hall noted Public Works employees are prepared to sand roads and bridges if necessary. Utility Systems Director Michael Marcotte said electric distribution crews are on standby to deal with any power outages. “We are actively monitoring the weather forecast and will have crews ready and prepared to respond as needed,” Marcotte said.

Water pipes are of particular concern with sub-freezing temperatures. Marcotte said residents should take steps now to protect pipes. Residents should also know the location of their water cutoff valve outside the house in the event a pipe bursts.

With the extremely cold temperatures, Alexandria Fire Chief Larry King reminds residents to use care with space heaters or when building a fire in the fireplace. Space heaters should be placed a safe distance from curtains and other flammable materials and fireplaces should be monitored

ATRANS has announced plans for delayed starts Saturday and Monday in anticipation of hazardous road conditions. Service will begin as soon as roadways are deemed safe for bus travel. The Sanitation Department also expects a delayed start to regularly-scheduled household trash pickup Monday morning. All other city services are currently expected to operate as regularly scheduled. Officials will be monitoring weather conditions throughout the weekend and any adjustments will be announced to the public.

Customers are reminded that when storms occur resulting in power outages they may report the outage online through the AlexConnects app. Downed wires, poles, and other equipment should be reported to the Electric Distribution Department at (318) 473-1301 . Residents are reminded to avoid downed lines as they may still be energized and avoid driving on slick or icy roadways. Also, residents should stay indoors and off the roads if possible during any storm and exercise extreme caution while driving after a storm as crews and equipment may be clearing debris and making repairs along roads throughout the city.

