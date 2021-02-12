Alexandria VA taking walk-ins for vaccine clinic

The following was released to us by the Alexandria VA:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The Alexandria Veterans Affairs Vaccine Clinic is taking walk-ins for first dose vaccinations on Saturday, Feb. 13 and Sunday, Feb. 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. until all doses are gone.

Any veteran who is currently receiving health care with the Alexandria VA is eligible for the vaccine during this time.

Those eligible can call 318-466-4402 to confirm that the vaccine is still available before going to the clinic.

