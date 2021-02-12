Advertisement

Alexandria VA taking walk-ins for vaccine clinic

Alexandria VA Medical Center in Pineville
Alexandria VA Medical Center in Pineville(KALB)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The following was released to us by the Alexandria VA:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The Alexandria Veterans Affairs Vaccine Clinic is taking walk-ins for first dose vaccinations on Saturday, Feb. 13 and Sunday, Feb. 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. until all doses are gone.

Any veteran who is currently receiving health care with the Alexandria VA is eligible for the vaccine during this time.

Those eligible can call 318-466-4402 to confirm that the vaccine is still available before going to the clinic.

