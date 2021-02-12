Advertisement

Cleco updates on winter storm

Cleco
Cleco(KALB)
By Cleco
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (Cleco) - Cleco Power continues to monitor a winter storm that is posing a threat of freezing rain, sleet and snow across the company’s service territory beginning tonight and continuing into early next week.

“In addition to Cleco crews, we’ve secured additional line mechanics to help restore power in the event of outages,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “We’ve also secured additional vegetation crews to help clear debris should trees fall on power lines or block roadway access to our electrical systems and equipment.”

The weight of ice or snow on trees can cause limbs to fall on power lines, as well as the buildup of ice or snow on lines, can cause power outages.

“Now is the time to prepare,” said Lass. “Gather supplies you might need during a power outage, charge cell phones, gather extra batteries, bring pets indoors, keep out the cold with insulation, caulking and weather stripping and test generators.”

Always assume all downed power lines are live and stay away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 1-800-622-6537 and 911. For additional storm preparation tips, visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at www.cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook @Cleco Power. Cleco

Customer Service Office Closures: The following offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 15 due to the winter storm threat.

  • Bunkie Customer Service Office
  • DeRidder Customer Service Office
  • Mansfield Customer Service Office
  • Pineville Customer Service Office

