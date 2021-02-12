Crest Industries launching new company, Avant Organics

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Crest Industries held a press conference with state and local officials to announce that they are expanding their business and launching a new company called Avant Organics.

Avant Organics will combine advanced biology and chemistry research to help create more products. The company will manufacture a variety of goods such as flavors to be used in foods and medicine, as well as fragrances and other components that people use in their daily life.

Brad Fontenot will serve as the president of Avant Organics and is currently the president of another Crest Industry company called DIS-TRAN Packaged Substations. Fontenot said because of his background in chemical engineering, he saw an opportunity to expand that industry in Central Louisiana.

“There’s a lot of emerging technology and a lot of opportunities that are meeting up now in the market. There’s a lot of regulatory change around food flavoring,” said Fontenot. “If we can be the first to bring new science to fill and develop the regulatory needs, it’s going to put us in a very good position. The customers are going to be happy. There’s a need out there.”

Crest Industries is hoping to lease out space at the former Cool Planet facility in Alexandria, which is across the street from the DIS-TRAN factory. Kenny Robinson, the CEO and Owner of Crest Industries, says they are hoping Avant Organics helps their company continue to grow and expand.

“We empower our people to be innovators and find solutions that have a lasting impact on the industries and people we serve,” said Robinson. “By giving our team members the right tools and resources, they will lead Crest into the future.”

Avant Organics plans to work with Louisiana universities to help get more jobs for those with degrees in science, technology, engineering and math so those students won’t have to leave the state to find a job. Local officials said this will help create more jobs and opportunities for those in Central Louisiana.

Avant Organics said they are hoping to create around 40 jobs and to begin production by the late summer or early fall.

