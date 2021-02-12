Despite Phillips’ five saves, LSUA falls in opener

PINEVILLE, La (LSUA) - Ashari Bowen’s goal in the 13th minute gave Bethel (TN) a 1-0 victory over LSUA in its opener on a rainy day Thursday afternoon at Wildcat Field.

The game was moved to the campus of Louisiana College due to rain overnight and expected rain during the game.

A lightning delay for approximately 1:15 stopped play, but the rain kept coming all game. Shortly after play resumed, Bowen scored on a header in front of the net to give the Wildcats the early 1-0 advantage.

Bowen scored the goal off a corner kick by Marina Hamer. The kick went right to Bowen, who headed it over the head of LSUA goalkeeper Eva Phillips.

“It was a tough match for us against a good opponent,” LSUA Women’s Coach Michael Poropat said. “We need to be more clinical in the attacking third.”

Despite the goal allowed, Phillips kept the Generals (0-1) in the game, stopping five of six shots with much of the contest’s action happening on her end of the field.

Just over a minute into the game, she was tested with a shot taken by Hamer but was up to the task.

For the game, BU attempted 18 shots with six being on the net, compared to four and one for LSUA, respectively.

The Wildcats (2-0) continued their strong play, having won their second straight, having knocked off Georgia Gwinnett on the road 3-1 in their opener. BU is coming off a strong season last year, posting a 12-6-1 record and earning a spot in the NAIA Tournament.

In the 32nd minute, the Generals had their best chance to score, as freshman Hannah Carter beat the defense and had a lane, but her left-footed boot was mishit and it went wide left on the net.

The freshman used her speed to make a difference after checking in for the first time in her career, putting pressure on the BU defense.

Tatiana Garcia, a junior transfer from Brookhaven College, had a few looks late in the match, but her shot in the 73rd minute sailed wide on a free-kick, and the final chance for LSUA to break the ice went high from Garcia.

In the second half, BU tried to keep possession and keep the Generals chances to a minimum. The plan succeeded, as the two chances by Garcia were the only shots in the second half.

Garcia led the Generals with two shots, while Carter and Jordan Thibodeaux each had one, with Thibodeaux’s being the only one on the net.

Bowen paced the Wildcats in both shots (5) and shots on goal (2), including have the deciding tally. Elvira Martin had three shots and Maria Fernanda Campos and Jodi Butler each attempted two shots.

Shanay Ricketts stopped one shot for BU on the afternoon to record the shutout and has only allowed one goal in two games so far on the season.

LSUA is next in action on Sunday afternoon when the Generals travel to Grambling to take on the Tigers, who are Division I.

