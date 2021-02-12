Advertisement

Disney+ up to nearly 95 million subscribers

(Source: Associated Press)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney may be getting hammered by the pandemic, but its streaming service, Disney+, remains a star.

The company said during its first-quarter earnings on Thursday that Disney’s revenue was down 22% from last year. The company also reported profits down 99% from last year.

Yet, Disney+ is vital to the health of the company right now.

The company’s streaming service is still growing, with nearly 95 million subscribers, which is up from 86 million in December.

Disney’s CEO also announced its streaming business, which includes services like Hulu, Hotstar and ESPN+, is now at 146 million total paid subscriptions for the end of the quarter.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ke’Ron Nickelson
APD: Culpepper double homicide suspect arrested in Texas
Michael Sereal
GRAPHIC WARNING: Sanitation workers on trash route spot alleged kidnapper’s car
Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy
Sen. Cassidy gets Louisiana GOP backlash on Monday impeachment vote
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a “suspicious male” in the Pitkin...
VPSO seeking ‘suspicious male’ last seen in the Pitkin area Tuesday night
In this image from video, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speaks on the Senate floor about the...
Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy censured by Republican Party after impeachment vote

Latest News

Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency due to heavy rainfall, potential wintry weather
KALB’s Golden Apple Award
Cotile Lake Recreational Area
Cotile Lake Recreation Area beginning debris cleanup efforts
Cotile Lake Recreation Area beginning debris cleanup efforts