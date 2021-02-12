Disney+ up to nearly 95 million subscribers

(CNN) - Disney may be getting hammered by the pandemic, but its streaming service, Disney+, remains a star.

The company said during its first-quarter earnings on Thursday that Disney’s revenue was down 22% from last year. The company also reported profits down 99% from last year.

Yet, Disney+ is vital to the health of the company right now.

The company’s streaming service is still growing, with nearly 95 million subscribers, which is up from 86 million in December.

Disney’s CEO also announced its streaming business, which includes services like Hulu, Hotstar and ESPN+, is now at 146 million total paid subscriptions for the end of the quarter.

