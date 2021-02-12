Advertisement

Election firm Dominion to bid for new Louisiana contract

Amanda Bohren holds her one-year-old son, Luke Spencer Bohren, as she waits to vote on Election...
Amanda Bohren holds her one-year-old son, Luke Spencer Bohren, as she waits to vote on Election Day, in the Mid City section of New Orleans, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Dominion Voting Systems intends to bid for Louisiana’s new voting machine contract as it continues to battle voter fraud claims from Donald Trump’s supporters about its equipment.

Dominion CEO John Poulos said Friday that the company hopes Louisiana’s process for choosing a new vendor “will not be judged or weighed on misinformation.”

Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s solicitation for contractors to replace 10,000 decades-old voting machines went out Jan. 27. Bids from companies interested in the contract are due at the end of March.

Colorado-based Dominion is hoping to hang onto the work of providing election technology to a state that has used its products for years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
LDWF announces changes in the licensing system
Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency due to heavy rainfall, potential wintry weather
In this image from video, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speaks on the Senate floor about the...
Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy censured by Republican Party after impeachment vote
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
Is winter weather in the forecast for Central Louisiana?
Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate

Latest News

Alexandria preparing for anticipated winter weather
How to avoid being scammed in tax season
Alexandria VA Medical Center in Pineville
Alexandria VA taking walk-ins for vaccine clinic
Icy Roads graphic
LSP discusses icy road conditions
LSP discusses winter road conditions