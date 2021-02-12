Election firm Dominion to bid for new Louisiana contract

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Dominion Voting Systems intends to bid for Louisiana’s new voting machine contract as it continues to battle voter fraud claims from Donald Trump’s supporters about its equipment.

Dominion CEO John Poulos said Friday that the company hopes Louisiana’s process for choosing a new vendor “will not be judged or weighed on misinformation.”

Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s solicitation for contractors to replace 10,000 decades-old voting machines went out Jan. 27. Bids from companies interested in the contract are due at the end of March.

Colorado-based Dominion is hoping to hang onto the work of providing election technology to a state that has used its products for years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.