February is enrollment month for Rapides Parish schools

ALEXANDRIA, La. (RPSB) - February is enrollment month for Rapides Parish students seeking to choose a school other than their zoned school. Applications are must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26.

Enrollment applications are for programs ranging from Early HeadStart and Pre-K all the way through High School Open Enrollment.

Additionally, there are also Magnet opportunities for elementary, middle and high school students.

Also, three Montessori programs are available for families to choose schools with a higher school performance score if their zoned school is a D or F.

