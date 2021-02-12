Grape-Nuts expected to return to shelves in March

(CNN) - Grape-Nuts fans rejoice! The cereal shortage has been resolved.

Post Consumer Brands says Grape-Nuts will start shipping at normal levels by mid-March.

For weeks there has been a shortage sparked by supply chain constraints and higher demand.

To make up for the trouble, Post is offering a free Grape-Nuts for a year contest. Plus, one dollar and 50 cent off coupons as a “token of apology” on its Facebook page.

Dear Valentine, we'll be together again soon. As a token of apology we are offering fans the chance to be one of 10... Posted by Grape-Nuts on Thursday, February 11, 2021

Grape-Nuts have been around since 1897, when it was developed by founder C.W. Post himself. Strangely enough, it’s made with wheat and barley, but no grapes or nuts.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.