Grape-Nuts expected to return to shelves in March

Post Consumer Brands says the Grape-Nuts shortage has been resolved.(Source: Post Consumer Brands via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) - Grape-Nuts fans rejoice! The cereal shortage has been resolved.

Post Consumer Brands says Grape-Nuts will start shipping at normal levels by mid-March.

For weeks there has been a shortage sparked by supply chain constraints and higher demand.

To make up for the trouble, Post is offering a free Grape-Nuts for a year contest. Plus, one dollar and 50 cent off coupons as a “token of apology” on its Facebook page.

Dear Valentine, we'll be together again soon. As a token of apology we are offering fans the chance to be one of 10...

Posted by Grape-Nuts on Thursday, February 11, 2021

Grape-Nuts have been around since 1897, when it was developed by founder C.W. Post himself. Strangely enough, it’s made with wheat and barley, but no grapes or nuts.

