Kraft selling iconic Planters brand

(CNN) - Kraft is saying goodbye to the iconic Planters brand.

The company is selling Planters to Hormel, the maker of Spam and Skippy Peanut Butter.

Kraft is expected to sell off Planters for a whopping 3.3 billion dollars.

Planters is famous for its Mr. Peanut products. It’s been a chaotic few years for Mr. Peanut, who died in early 2020 and was apparently reborn as a baby nut as part of a super bowl ad campaign.

Hormel hopes the deal will expand its snack offerings at a time when people are eating at home more.

Some of the Planters products include mixed nuts, trail mix, corn nuts, cheez balls, and cheez curls.

