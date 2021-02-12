Advertisement

Kraft selling iconic Planters brand

This June 7, 2013 photo shows a display of Planters Peanuts at a Walmart store in Rogers, Ark.
This June 7, 2013 photo shows a display of Planters Peanuts at a Walmart store in Rogers, Ark.(Gareth Patterson | AP)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kraft is saying goodbye to the iconic Planters brand.

The company is selling Planters to Hormel, the maker of Spam and Skippy Peanut Butter.

Kraft is expected to sell off Planters for a whopping 3.3 billion dollars.

Planters is famous for its Mr. Peanut products. It’s been a chaotic few years for Mr. Peanut, who died in early 2020 and was apparently reborn as a baby nut as part of a super bowl ad campaign.

Hormel hopes the deal will expand its snack offerings at a time when people are eating at home more.

Some of the Planters products include mixed nuts, trail mix, corn nuts, cheez balls, and cheez curls.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ke’Ron Nickelson
APD: Culpepper double homicide suspect arrested in Texas
Michael Sereal
GRAPHIC WARNING: Sanitation workers on trash route spot alleged kidnapper’s car
Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy
Sen. Cassidy gets Louisiana GOP backlash on Monday impeachment vote
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a “suspicious male” in the Pitkin...
VPSO seeking ‘suspicious male’ last seen in the Pitkin area Tuesday night
In this image from video, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speaks on the Senate floor about the...
Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy censured by Republican Party after impeachment vote

Latest News

Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency due to heavy rainfall, potential wintry weather
Disney+ up to nearly 95 million subscribers
Post Consumer Brands says the Grape-Nuts shortage has been resolved.
Grape-Nuts expected to return to shelves in March
SpaceX to launch future moon space station