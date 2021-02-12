Manning boys headline high school sports Hall of Fame class
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISIANA (LHSAA) - The Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame Committee announced the 2021 Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame Class on Friday, February 12.
2021 Louisiana high school sports Hall of Fame inductees
- Daniel Cormier
- Jake Delhomme
- Elvin Hayes
- Bert Jones
- Eli Manning
- Peyton Manning
- Willis Reed
- Ed Reed
- Marcus Spears
- Ashley Tappin
