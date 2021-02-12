Advertisement

Manning boys headline high school sports Hall of Fame class

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE - In this photo released by the NFL, Denver...
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE - In this photo released by the NFL, Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, left, and New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning pose for a photo during a visit to Isidore Newman School in New Orleans on Thursday, July 9, 2015. (Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for National Football League)(Jonathan Bachman | AP Images for National Football League)
By LHSAA
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISIANA (LHSAA) - The Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame Committee announced the 2021 Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame Class on Friday, February 12.

2021 Louisiana high school sports Hall of Fame inductees

  1. Daniel Cormier
  2. Jake Delhomme
  3. Elvin Hayes
  4. Bert Jones
  5. Eli Manning
  6. Peyton Manning
  7. Willis Reed
  8. Ed Reed
  9. Marcus Spears
  10. Ashley Tappin

