Manning boys headline high school sports Hall of Fame class

LOUISIANA (LHSAA) - The Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame Committee announced the 2021 Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame Class on Friday, February 12.

Daniel Cormier Jake Delhomme Elvin Hayes Bert Jones Eli Manning Peyton Manning Willis Reed Ed Reed Marcus Spears Ashley Tappin

