NOLA Mayor unable to meet with Pres. Biden, VP Harris due to COVID safety protocols

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s trip to Washington D.C. to meet with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris was cut short.

A spokesperson for Mayor Cantrell’s office released the following statement Friday morning:

“Mayor Cantrell was unable to attend this morning’s meeting with President Biden and Vice President Harris, due to White House health screening and safety protocols. We are currently working to determine her COVID status, and will update the media with additional details later this afternoon.”

