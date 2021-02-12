Advertisement

Pineville’s Descant second half heroics lead Rebels to playoff win

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Trailing 1-0 in the first round of the playoffs, the Pineville Rebels needed a spark to beat the Baton Rouge Bulldogs — enter Justin Descant.

“We knew we needed to make something happen if we wanted to win the game,” Descant said.

As just a freshman, Descant hadn’t gotten much playing time but when he did, he made his moment count.

In the second half of the game against Baton Rouge, Descant would score a goal to tie the game.

“We weren’t winning it,” Descant said. “We were just tying the game, but it meant a lot.”

He wouldn’t stop there. In the 56th minute, Descant would drill what would be the game-winning goal.

“We were very excited,” Descant said. “We were very hype because we were in the lead. It was a playoff game, so it obviously meant a lot to us.”

“He got a little bit of playing time toward the end of the first half,” head coach Greg Comeaux. “We went with it, and he helped change the game.”

The entire time he had been waiting for this moment while training in practice and waiting for the opportunity.

“I think about the little things I need to do and the plays I need to make,” Descant said. “I’m just giving everything I have.”

In many people’s eyes, they’d say Justin played the best game of his life but in his eyes, it was just another day at the office.

“It was very special,” Descant said. “It definitely wasn’t just me though, it was my entire team.”

For his performance in the playoffs, Justin Descant is this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ke’Ron Nickelson
APD: Culpepper double homicide suspect arrested in Texas
Michael Sereal
GRAPHIC WARNING: Sanitation workers on trash route spot alleged kidnapper’s car
Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy
Sen. Cassidy gets Louisiana GOP backlash on Monday impeachment vote
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a “suspicious male” in the Pitkin...
VPSO seeking ‘suspicious male’ last seen in the Pitkin area Tuesday night
In this image from video, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speaks on the Senate floor about the...
Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy censured by Republican Party after impeachment vote

Latest News

Richard: The goal with this is to get these kids into colleges
Richard: The goal with this is to get these kids into colleges
Richard: The goal with this is to get these kids into colleges
Justin Descant – ACA Athlete of the Week
Alexandria Senior High pitcher Anna Scarbrock joins the long list of athletes heading to play...
ASH’s Scarbrock signs to Centenary College