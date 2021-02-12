Protecting the four P’s during winter weather

(KSLA) - When dealing with extremely cold temperatures — it’s vital to remember the four P’s.

What are the four P’s? People, pets, pipes and plants.

People: Make sure you dress very warmly in layers. Check on family members and neighbors who might be vulnerable to the cold temperatures — especially if they are older or disabled.

Pets: Do not leave your pets outside in frigid conditions. Please bring them inside where it’s warmer.

Pipes: As a general rule, temperatures must drop 20 degrees or lower to cause pipes to freeze. Water freezing in pipes could expand, causing it to potentially burst, or at least block the flow. If you have exposed pipes outside your home, make sure they are insulated by using blankets or towels.