Protecting the four P’s during winter weather

A heavy snow forecast is expected to blanket parts of the Quad Cities and TV6 viewing area...
Snow(ap newsroom)
By Christian Piekos and Alex Onken
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KSLA) - When dealing with extremely cold temperatures — it’s vital to remember the four P’s.

What are the four P’s? People, pets, pipes and plants.

  • People: Make sure you dress very warmly in layers. Check on family members and neighbors who might be vulnerable to the cold temperatures — especially if they are older or disabled.
  • Pets: Do not leave your pets outside in frigid conditions. Please bring them inside where it’s warmer.
  • Pipes: As a general rule, temperatures must drop 20 degrees or lower to cause pipes to freeze. Water freezing in pipes could expand, causing it to potentially burst, or at least block the flow. If you have exposed pipes outside your home, make sure they are insulated by using blankets or towels.
  • Plants: for the final P — this is easy — bring them inside to avoid frost damage.

