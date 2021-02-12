REPORT: Saints release G Nick Easton

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The Saints have released veteran guard Nick Easton, according to reports.

The Saints have released veteran G Nick Easton. Another move to continue to get closer to the salary cap. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 12, 2021

Easton has spent the last two seasons in New Orleans, playing in 22 games. In 2021, Easton was set to earn a base salary of $5.5 million, a roster bonus of $375,000, and a workout bonus of $500,000, according to Spotrac. The site added he is also carrying a cap hit of just under $6.9 million and a dead cap value of $1 million. He initially signed a 4-year, $23 million contract with the Saints in 2019.

He spent his first four years in the league with the Minnesota Vikings.

