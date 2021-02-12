REPORT: Saints release G Nick Easton
METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The Saints have released veteran guard Nick Easton, according to reports.
Easton has spent the last two seasons in New Orleans, playing in 22 games. In 2021, Easton was set to earn a base salary of $5.5 million, a roster bonus of $375,000, and a workout bonus of $500,000, according to Spotrac. The site added he is also carrying a cap hit of just under $6.9 million and a dead cap value of $1 million. He initially signed a 4-year, $23 million contract with the Saints in 2019.
He spent his first four years in the league with the Minnesota Vikings.
