Softball cancels opening weekend because of inclement weather

By John Denega
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU Sports Information) — The Northwestern State softball team will have to wait another week to open its season. The Lady Demons’ three-game series against Tarleton State was canceled due to inclement weather in the region.

The series was set to be played at Parc Natchitoches on Friday with a doubleheader at 1 and 3 p.m. The series’ finale was to take place at the Lady Demons Diamond on Saturday at 1 p.m.

NSU will now begin its season on the road at the Gettermen Classic in Waco, Texas. The Lady Demons are slated to play Prairie View A&M on Friday at 10 a.m.

The tournament also provides Northwestern State with the opportunity to play a couple of power-five opponents in Baylor and Missouri, respectively.

