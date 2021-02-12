SpaceX to launch future moon space station

(CNN) - SpaceX is landing way more than just reusable rockets. The company just landed a lucrative and impressive contract from NASA.

The space agency is giving SpaceX more than 330 million dollars for a mission to launch two key pieces of a future moon space station called “Gateway.”

NASA plans to put Gateway into orbit around the moon as part of the Artemis program. Artemis is the U.S. government’s plan to establish a permanent human presence in deep space.

SpaceX will launch the foundational elements of Gateway. That includes a module to serve as astronaut living quarters and a unit that will provide power and communication services to the station.

NASA says a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket will carry the components into space no earlier than May of 2024.

