The Magic Number: Local student gets perfect ACT score

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Abbas Khambatti, a senior at Bolton High School, has scored a 36 on the ACT. It’s the highest possible score for the test.

Khambatti got the score when he took the test for the third time during his junior year. He’s involved in several different clubs and organizations at Bolton all while maintaining an excellent academic record. The Rapides Parish School Board recently recognized his accomplishment of getting a perfect score on the ACT and he’s also been named Bolton High School’s student of the year, which he says was a bit of a surprise because there are a lot of other students who are just as deserving.

When it comes to how he achieved getting a perfect score, Khambatti says a lot of it has to do with analyzing the test. However, the biggest factor is having the right mindset.

“The right mindset to have is... rather than saying I can or cannot, it’s only that I can.”

Khambatti is also a National Merit Scholarship finalist and plans on attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology after graduation but he hasn’t made a concrete decision on a major yet. He says that he feels like his time at Bolton High School, with some amazing teachers, has prepared him for the next realm of education.

“Having amazing teachers that have trained me to be ready for larger amounts of work and a more detailed look into information...I feel like I’m better prepared for college,” he said.

