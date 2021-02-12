Wildcats game plan ahead of their season opener against Southwestern

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Wildcats will host their first game of the season against Southwestern, Saturday, February 13, and they are looking to switch up their game plan from the last time they met in 2019.

“We let them drop back and drop eight into coverage and do one of the best coverages you can get against a passing team,” head coach Drew Maddox said. “So we want to do our best to try to make them pay if they do that. Defensively, in the past, they’ve been an option team they run it really well, and they and give us a hard bunch of hard looks. I know how hard it is to stop that option so we’re just going to do our best play assignment football and see how disciplined we’ve become.”

